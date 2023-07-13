Kozhikode Corporation plans policy for senior citizens

July 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to implement a policy to empower senior citizens who make up over 16% of its population.

A meeting of the Corporation council held here on Thursday decided to hold a five-day event in October as part of the initiative and also to mark the World Day of Older Persons. Mayor Beena Philip chaired the meeting.

According to an estimate, around one lakh people are aged over 60 in Kozhikode city. The council also approved a proposal to conduct a survey to know their needs and prepare a list of people who have expertise in various fields. P. Divakaran, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Welfare, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would attend the event. Cultural events would be held on the Kozhikode beach. Get-together events for senior citizens and seminars on various aspects of their lives too would be organised, he added.

