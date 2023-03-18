Kozhikode Corporation passes annual project plan for 2023-24

March 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation plans to borrow ₹25 crore from public sector banks for infrastructure development. Speaking after introducing the annual project plan of the Corporation for 2023-24 at a special council meeting on Saturday, Mayor Beena Philip said the loan would help the Corporation speed up developmental activities. She said the Corporation had repaid most of its existing loans and was in a comfortable position to borrow more.

Meanwhile, the council passed the annual project plan worth ₹146 crore that featured projects proposed by various standing committees and working groups. The highest allotment of ₹21 crore is for the PMAY-LIFE housing project, while public works (₹20 crore) and social justice (₹15 crore) are close behind. An amount of ₹17.95 crore has been set aside for spillover projects.

The Opposition questioned mentions in the status reports of the working group for sanitation and waste management, especially those about the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba. Opposition Leader K.C. Shobhita said several parts of the report were false as no work was actually being done at the site. She demanded that the Corporation remove the mentions from the report.

The councillors pointed out a few mistakes or additions required in the plan, which was passed without much opposition or discussions. It will be revised following the scrutiny of the District Planning Committee.