HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Corporation passes annual project plan for 2023-24

Civic body decides to borrow ₹25 crore for infrastructure development

March 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation plans to borrow ₹25 crore from public sector banks for infrastructure development. Speaking after introducing the annual project plan of the Corporation for 2023-24 at a special council meeting on Saturday, Mayor Beena Philip said the loan would help the Corporation speed up developmental activities. She said the Corporation had repaid most of its existing loans and was in a comfortable position to borrow more.

Meanwhile, the council passed the annual project plan worth ₹146 crore that featured projects proposed by various standing committees and working groups. The highest allotment of ₹21 crore is for the PMAY-LIFE housing project, while public works (₹20 crore) and social justice (₹15 crore) are close behind. An amount of ₹17.95 crore has been set aside for spillover projects.

The Opposition questioned mentions in the status reports of the working group for sanitation and waste management, especially those about the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba. Opposition Leader K.C. Shobhita said several parts of the report were false as no work was actually being done at the site. She demanded that the Corporation remove the mentions from the report.

The councillors pointed out a few mistakes or additions required in the plan, which was passed without much opposition or discussions. It will be revised following the scrutiny of the District Planning Committee.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.