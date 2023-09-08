Kozhikode Corporation may take over Beypore-Chaliyam ferry service

September 08, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation may take over the operation of the ferry service across Chaliyar between Beypore and Chaliyam soon. The Corporation Council in its meeting on Friday decided to make a move in this direction after councillor of Beypore Port M. Girija pointed out the inconvenience being faced by the public after the ferry service was discontinued a few months ago.

Councillor K. Rajeev pointed out that the ferry service that was being operated by the Kadalundi Panchayat was discontinued on June 26 citing security reasons. Though the ferry owner tried to bring a new ferry from Kochi, the Port authorities there refused to allow it due to weather conditions and the service was disrupted for over three months.

Mayor Beena Philip said that the Corporation would discuss the matter with the District Collector exploring the possibility of running the service in future in case the Kadalundi Panchayat was not ready for it.

Earlier, councillor M.N. Praveen raised the issue of dumping of sewage and other waste into the Koottooli wetlands. He said that Corporation officials did not take action on such incidents and that the vehicles that were being seized were being let off with small fines.

Several councillors highlighted the role of residents’ associations in preventing such violations and alleged that the waste was being dumped by a mafia that threatened vigilance committees using weapons.

The Health Superintendent said that the Corporation would launch a night squad from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to check waste dumping and announced the plan to set up CCTV cameras in key locations.

Councillor T. Muraleedharan highlighted the issue faced by motorists due to wandering cattle. The Health Superintendent highlighted the absence of a pound in the city while councillor S.K. Aboobakker suggested plots that could be used as pounds. He also suggested spaces for the relocation of the beach fire station.

