Kozhikode Corporation may not extend contract with Zonta Infratech

May 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is unlikely to extend the contract with Zonta Infratech for biomining and capping activities at Njeliyanparamba. Corporation Secretary K.U Bini said the firm was making good use of the extended time and had made good progress in biomining last month.

“Biomining is expected to be completed within a few days, and shipping of waste towards the capping area is on, which also may not take much time,” she said.

The Corporation had extended the contract with Zonta Infratech six times since December 2019. The company had sought more time to complete its activities against the backdrop of the pandemic. However, the Corporation refused to extend the contract further and instead allowed 30 working days to complete the work, which has been extended due to rain.

“Our agreement was to remove 14,000 cubic metres of waste from Zone 3. But as they [the company] excavate, more and more waste comes out of the soil in a compact form. So far, they have removed 20,000 cubic metres of waste,” said Ms. Bini.

She added that there was no point in relieving the company from work at present as it had made good progress, and the work needed to be completed before the onset of monsoon.

“However, the company will be fined for delaying the work,” she said, adding that a bailing machine had been brought in a couple of weeks ago, which had eased the work.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front council party of the Corporation has asked the Mayor not to extend the contract with Zonta Infratech further and instead to blacklist the company as the State government had taken a stand against it, in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi.

The UDF also said that the Corporation should back out from the ₹250-crore waste-to-energy plant project with Zonta Infratech and has threatened to go ahead with protest measures if the company is allowed to continue despite its failures.