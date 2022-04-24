Kozhikode Corporation likely to pay off debts of its Kudumbashree units

Agreement with IOB comes as a breather for 27 groups

The Kozhikode Corporation has entered into an agreement with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to waive the interest of loans provided to some of the Kudumbashree units under it, which had been working on the waste management front. The civic body plans to pay off the debts of the units.

The loans of ₹2.5 lakh each, some from IOB and some from State Bank of India, were used by 51 solid waste management units of the Corporation to purchase goods autorickshaws to transport waste collected from different parts of the city to collection points in 2004-2005. However, most of the units could not repay their loans, which, coupled with interest, have come to more than ₹3 crore at present. The loans were taken in the name of unit leaders and deputy leaders, who are now facing attachment threats from the banks.

The issue was brought up for discussion in the Corporation council many times over the past few years and the council decided to help the Kudumbashree units recently. “We have come to an agreement with the IOB to waive the interest and let the units pay only the principal amount to settle the issue. Thus the 27 units that owe ₹2.63 crore will have to pay only ₹23 lakh now. They actually do not have to pay it, since the Corporation will pay it for them,” said P. Diwakaran, Welfare Standing Committee Chairman of the Corporation.

Kozhikode Corporation was the first in the State to deploy Kudumbashree members as solid waste management workers, 20 years ago. “Since it was only the beginning stage and the State was only starting to take the waste management issue seriously, the units could not make much revenue from it, as they do now. So they did not have enough savings to pay off their debts,” Mr. Diwakaran said.

The Corporation’s agreement with IOB comes as a breather for 27 groups, while 24 other groups that had taken loan from State Bank of India are yet to get any relief. “We shall discuss with the SBI authorities to make similar allowances for these 24 groups as well,” Mr. Diwakaran said, adding that a few of the groups somehow paid off their debt.

However, the plan is yet to be approved by the State government. “The State should permit us to use our funds to settle the issue,” Mr. Diwakaran added.