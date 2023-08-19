HamberMenu
Kozhikode Corporation launches special drive against banned plastic products

Two squads to work in two shifts round the clock and conduct checks at suspected establishments

August 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation has launched a special drive ahead of Onam to ensure that banned plastic products are not back in the market. Two special squads will work in two shifts round the clock, conducting checks at suspected establishments.

Corporation health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said a special squad had been constituted in association with the Food Safety department to prevent the sale of stale food products, especially meat and fish. Inspections would be held at restaurants, she added.

The ban on single-use plastic has been in place in the city for long. “We had gone complacent midway, though inspections were held every now and then. The frequent transfer of officials also adversely affected the drive as new officials often need time to adjust to the schedule,” said Ms. Jayasree.

However, the Corporation’s special squad has stepped up the drive against single-use plastic. It confiscated 45 kg of banned plastic products, including cups, plates, carry bags, and mineral water cases consisting of bottles below 500-millilitre capacity, from various establishments on Friday.

“There will be special focus on flower vendors who are most likely to pack flowers in very thin plastic bags. Wayside eateries will also be under scrutiny,” said Ms. Jayasree.

The Corporation would supply drinking water to restaurants and eateries if needed as there was water scarcity owing to poor rainfall, she added.

