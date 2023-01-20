Kozhikode Corporation launches ‘Oppam’ campaign for the needy

January 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip has said that in case there were no State or Central schemes to aid a particular section, the Corporation will try to formulate schemes for them.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Oppam’ campaign in the Corporation on Friday, she said ₹8 crore had been set apart for palliative care this year as against ₹1 crore earmarked in the previous years, considering the huge gap in the sector and the care that renal and cancer patients desperately needed.

Ms. Philip said the State government’s campaign was being undertaken from December 2022 to February 2023 for the welfare of certain sections by coordinating various Central and State schemes. Thus, the beneficiaries of the PMAY-LIFE project, people in severe poverty, beneficiaries of Ashraya project, and Kudumbashree auxiliary groups will come under one roof, and the schemes will be combined to help them.

In the Kozhikode Corporation, there are 646 beneficiaries under the Ashraya project, 814 in severe poverty, 4,933 beneficiaries of PMAY-LIFE project, and 1,706 Kudumbashree auxiliary group members, besides, around 40,000 people who have registered in the ‘Abhimanam’ portal for self-employment will come under the campaign. The Corporation has collected details of beneficiaries through cluster meetings. Livelihood and social and economic empowerment are given priority under the Oppam scheme. The beneficiaries will get training to make a livelihood either through self-employment or salary-based employment. There will also be placement facilities for trained persons.

In his inaugural address, Minister for Ports and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil urged local bodies to come forward for the development of the marginalised sections.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahmed distributed the Community Enterprise Fund (CEF) loan to Kudumbashree entrepreneurs. Public Works Standing Committee chairman P.C. Rajan distributed labour cards to beneficiaries of the employment guarantee scheme. Other standing committee chairpersons and Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini were present.

