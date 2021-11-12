Kozhikode Corporation launches livelihood project

Kozhikode

12 November 2021 20:36 IST

‘Samagra’ to provide opportunities to women and youngsters

Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan on Friday launched ‘Samagra’, the Kozhikode Corporation project to provide livelihood opportunities to deserving women and youngsters. He said the Kozhikode Corporation was the first local body in Kerala to implement such a project in keeping with the State Government’s promise to create 20 lakh employment opportunities. The Minister also appreciated the civic body for undertaking several similar projects.

In his address, Mr. Govindan called upon local bodies to stress on local economic development along with other projects. He urged them to make use of the novel employment opportunities brought about by the pandemic.

UL CyberPark CEO Raveendran Kasturi said there were several opportunities in the IT industry, with increasing digitisation of all sectors. A workshop organised as part of the launch witnessed several novel ideas from participants, besides the 57 avenues identified earlier as part of the Samagra project.

A project implementation unit will be set up as part of the city mission management unit of Kudumbashree and the National Urban Livelihood Mission in the Corporation for the smooth implementation of Samagra. Beneficiaries may avail services to set up their enterprises through this unit.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, was the chief guest at the event presided over by Mayor Beena Philip.