Kozhikode Corporation launches Janasouhruda Kendrams

Kozhikode

15 August 2021 19:39 IST

Ward-level centres first-of-its-kind initiative in State

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the ward-level Janasouhruda Kendrams (public-friendly service centres) of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Sunday. The first-of-its kind initiative in the State was inaugurated by the minister by accepting tax from a citizen on behalf of the corporation. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event.

Janasouhruda Kendrams are an initiative of the revenue wing of the corporation to make services easier for the public. The centres will be set up at a suitable place in every ward and will be functional once a week.

They will provide services such as allotting new building numbers to those already paying taxes and imposing property tax based on the revised scheme. They will process applications for occupancy certificates, ownership certificates, age certificates of buildings, and pension. The centres will accept property and labour taxes. They will also accept complaints regarding the health wing. Applications for various services of the corporation will be available at the centres.

