Kozhikode Corporation launches GIS mapping

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the Geographic Information System (GIS)-based mapping project of the Kozhikode Corporation on Saturday by operating a drone used for the mapping process. With this, Kozhikode has become the third municipal corporation, after Kannur and Kollam, to start the GIS mapping process in the State.

Mayor Beena Philip had told reporters on Friday that the mapping aimed to make a proper record of all public assets and their basic information and later upload them to a web portal where it could be scrutinised and analysed based on necessity. The details would then be available at the finger tips of the officials and councillors concerned.

The GIS mapping is being carried out by UL Technology Solutions with the help of drones, Differentiated Global Positioning System, Global Positioning System, and a specially designed mobile application. Roads, drainage, bridges, street lights, waste management systems, and any other public assets, including buildings in public and private sectors, would be scanned.

The purpose is to identify assets that have not been included in the registers and unauthorised constructions and to facilitate complete digitisation of the Corporation’s activities.

“The data is collected in a scientific manner and hence will come in handy for town planning, preparation of master plan, and disaster management,” said the Mayor. The city’s demographic growth will be facilitated through mapping by understanding and predicting growth trends and their lack of balance, thus enabling the authorities to act accordingly. It helps identify violations and unauthorised use of buildings.

It helps in waste management and controlling contagious diseases thus enabling the authorities to take effective preventive measures. It would also help in an environment-friendly town planning, the Mayor added.

