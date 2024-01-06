GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Corporation launches GIS mapping

January 06, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas operating a drone as part of the launch of the Kozhikode Corporation’s GIS mapping project, in Kozhikode on January 6.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas operating a drone as part of the launch of the Kozhikode Corporation’s GIS mapping project, in Kozhikode on January 6. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the Geographic Information System (GIS)-based mapping project of the Kozhikode Corporation on January 6 by operating a drone used for the mapping process. With this, Kozhikode has become the third municipal corporation, after Kannur and Kollam, to start the GIS mapping process in the State.

Mayor Beena Philip had told reporters on Friday that the mapping aimed to make a proper record of all public assets and their basic information and later upload them to a web portal where it could be scrutinised and analysed based on necessity. The details would then be available at the finger tips of the officials and councillors concerned.

The GIS mapping is being carried out by UL Technology Solutions with the help of drones, Differentiated Global Positioning System, Global Positioning System, and a specially designed mobile application. Roads, drainage, bridges, street lights, waste management systems, and any other public assets, including buildings in public and private sectors, would be scanned.

The purpose is to identify assets that have not been included in the registers and unauthorised constructions and to facilitate complete digitisation of the Corporation’s activities.

“The data is collected in a scientific manner and hence will come in handy for town planning, preparation of master plan, and disaster management,” said the Mayor. The city’s demographic growth will be facilitated through mapping by understanding and predicting growth trends and their lack of balance, thus enabling the authorities to act accordingly. It helps identify violations and unauthorised use of buildings.

It helps in waste management and controlling contagious diseases thus enabling the authorities to take effective preventive measures. It would also help in an environment-friendly town planning, the Mayor added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / local authority

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.