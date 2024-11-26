Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree sheltering neighbourhood group members who obtained illegal funding: UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Council Party of the Kozhikode Corporation has accused the Corporation Kudumbashree of sheltering members of a neighbourhood group (‘Ayalkoottam’) that obtained funding from the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation under false pretences.

UDF Council Party leader K.C. Shobhita said here on Tuesday that a member of the Samathwam Ayalkoottam in Ward 2 of the Corporation was wrongly represented as one belonging to the Scheduled Caste (Christian) category to obtain a funding of ₹15 lakh from the Corporation. She said despite complaints from other Ayalkkoottams in the locality two months ago, the Corporation Kudumbashree authorities covered up the act as an executive member of the Kudumbashree North CDS was involved in the alleged fraud.

The allegation is serious, as a fraud of a similar nature was reported from Ward 1 of the Corporation in January 2023. At the time, the Kudumbashree authorities forced the Poonchola and Nanma Ayalkkootams, that were facing allegations, to return the funding they had obtained from the Corporation, with 16% interest, within a week and helped them escape prosecution.

“Several Kudumbashree members from Elathur region had complained to the district mission coordinator and the project officer of the Kudumbashree in the Corporation, though with no response,” Ms. Shobhita said.

The UDF also highlighted the recent controversies surrounding the Corporation Kudumbashree, such as the Mahila Mall which closed its operations five years ago, and the alleged fraud in the name of a chocolate manufacturing unit more recently. The councillors alleged that the Corporation Kudumbashree was mismanaged, and that the Kudumbashree review committee chaired by the Mayor rarely met.

The UDF has forwarded a formal complaint to the Ombudsman for local self governance, State Vigilance, Director of Urban affairs, and the Mayor.

The Kudumbashree project officer in the Corporation was not available for comments, while welfare standing committee chairman P. Diwakaran claimed that he was not informed of any such issue.

