Kozhikode Corporation initiates measures to streamline street vending

Office-bearers of Town Vending Committee to be elected this month

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has begun the process of reconstituting its Town Vending Committee as a first step to streamline the operations of street vendors in the city. The election of office-bearers of the committee will be held on December 22 and the election notification has been issued from the office of the City Project Officer of the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The Kozhikode Corporation formed the Town Vending Committee in 2016 and a survey of street vendors was held. The Corporation had then issued identity cards to more than 1,600 street vendors.

However, there were complaints that many street vendors were not part of the corporation’s list. A second survey of street vendors in Kozhikode Corporation was held in July 2021, in which 2,323 vendors were identified. But the vendors complained of ill-timing of the survey and that many active vendors were off the streets at the time due to the pandemic. The corporation later accepted applications from more than 500 vendors, which is to be considered by the street vending committee once the election of office-bearers is completed.

The new Town Vending Committee will have one third representation of women, while those from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes as well as differently abled persons will also be represented. However, only 1,683 vendors will have voting rights as the others are yet to receive their identity cards.

The corporation had issued the notification for election on December 2, and the final voters’ list was published on Saturday. The voters have been informed of the election and the nomination forms will be distributed on Monday. The last date for submission of nominations is December 9 . They will be scrutinised on December 13. The final date to withdraw nominations is December 15. In case there are more contestants for a single post, voting will be held on December 22 and the results will be published on the same day.