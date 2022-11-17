  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Corporation holds workshop on source waste management

Schemes for source management such as use of bio bins and bio buckets, ring compost, and portable biogas plants to be implemented in city

November 17, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
A participant examines a portable compost bin during a workshop organised by Kozhikode Corporation for the public to create awareness on different types of bio-waste treatment methods in Kozhikode on Thursday.

A participant examines a portable compost bin during a workshop organised by Kozhikode Corporation for the public to create awareness on different types of bio-waste treatment methods in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday organised a workshop for the public at Tagore Centenary Hall here to create awareness about bio-waste treatment methods to be introduced by the civic body shortly.

The one-day programme was organised as part of the Corporation’s initiative to devise and implement new schemes for source waste management. Experts led sessions at the workshop.

Division committee members, residents’ association office-bearers, Kudambashree area development society members, AZHAK (A mass initiative for Zero waste, enhancing Happiness index and Attitudinal change in waste management in Kozhikode) cluster leaders and representatives of various political parties and the business community attended the workshop.

Mayor Beena Philip said specific schemes for source management such as use of bio bins and bio buckets, ring compost, and portable biogas plants would be implemented in the city. Besides, households will be encouraged to make soak pits and do well recharging. Applications for the projects will be received till the end of November, she said.

Related Topics

waste management

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.