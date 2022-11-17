Kozhikode Corporation holds workshop on source waste management

November 17, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday organised a workshop for the public at Tagore Centenary Hall here to create awareness about bio-waste treatment methods to be introduced by the civic body shortly.

The one-day programme was organised as part of the Corporation’s initiative to devise and implement new schemes for source waste management. Experts led sessions at the workshop.

Division committee members, residents’ association office-bearers, Kudambashree area development society members, AZHAK (A mass initiative for Zero waste, enhancing Happiness index and Attitudinal change in waste management in Kozhikode) cluster leaders and representatives of various political parties and the business community attended the workshop.

Mayor Beena Philip said specific schemes for source management such as use of bio bins and bio buckets, ring compost, and portable biogas plants would be implemented in the city. Besides, households will be encouraged to make soak pits and do well recharging. Applications for the projects will be received till the end of November, she said.