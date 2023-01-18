ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation has no unaccounted bank accounts, say LDF councillors

January 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Left Democratic Front councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation, led by Mayor Beena Philip, have condemned media reports that said the civic body has 13 unaccounted bank accounts.

A release said on Wednesday that those reports were based on an inquiry report of the Local Fund Audit department that said 13 bank accounts had not been included in the annual financial statement for 2021-22. Two of the accounts had already been closed and one was a zero-balance account. The rest belonged to Kudumbashree and urban poverty alleviation section. The Kudumbashree system had been registered under the Charitable Societies Act.

Funds are deposited in these accounts by the Union and State governments as well as the Kudumbashree State Mission and not through the Corporation. No local body in the State includes those accounts in the annual financial statements. They were, however, regularly audited through various other agencies, the councillors added.

