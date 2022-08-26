Kozhikode corporation going ahead with sewage treatment plant near Sarovaram Biopark

Twin plants, 13.5 MLD each, being set up under AMRUT-2

Twin plants, 13.5 MLD each, being set up under AMRUT-2

As tensions concerning the setting up of two sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu see no end, Kozhikode Corporation is parallelly moving ahead with the paperworks for another plant at Karimpanapalam (near Sarovaram Biopark), under the phase 2 of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Also read: Kozhikode Corporation in a bind over STPs

Back from the dead

This is the same plant that the Corporation had planned around 15 years ago, but had to stop midstep due to public protest. The proximity of the proposed site, a 2.6 acre land owned by the Kerala Water Authority, to the Connolly Canal and the Kottooli Wetlands had triggered the protests. The issue was taken to the National Green Tribunal, which ultimately gave the verdict in favour of the Corporation two years ago. Since then, the Corporation has been planning to revive the project.

“We are planning twin plants, both of 13.5 MLD capacity (total 27 MLD). In two phases, this plant is expected to benefit people in 22 wards. In the first phase, being implemented at a cost of Rs. 110 Crores, wards Moonnalinkal, Chalappuram, Valiyangadi and Palayam (included in AMRUT Zone B) will be taken care of”, said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation.

Supposed to be implemented 7 years ago

The project was supposed to be implemented under the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP) at a cost of ₹93 Crores before it got stalled 7 years ago. The ground for the plant was prepared and around 27 km of pipeline at a cost of around ₹19 Crores had been laid by then. Those pipelines have been deemed fit for use by the Kerala Water Authority recently. The KWA had prepared the DPR for the project, which is estimated to cost around ₹310 Crores. The project requires a total of 170 km of pipelines to be laid and is expected to benefit around 34,000 people. Pumping and lifting stations will be set up at Mooriyad, Puthiyara and near Mofussil Bus stand.

The project has been approved by the Kozhikode Corporation, and the DPR has been submitted to the State government. After the government’s approval, it needs further approval from the AMRUT apex committee. The tenders for the construction will be floated after obtaining administrative and technical sanctions.

“We expect the proceedings to be completed in around 9 months”, Ms. Jaysree said.