Kozhikode Corporation gets interest on money swindled in PNB scam

July 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has received around ₹33 lakh as interest on the ₹12.68 crore embezzled from its accounts in the Punjab National Bank fraud.

This was revealed by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahmed during a council meeting on Thursday. Though the bank had returned all the money that the civic body lost due to the scam, the interest amount was pending. Following this, the Corporation had written to the bank seeking the amount that pertained to the period from when M.P. Rijil, one of the bank staff, allegedly swindled the money to his account to when it was returned by the bank. The amount was credited to the Corporation’s account recently.

Mr. Ahamed said that the Crime Branch investigation into Mr. Rijil’s activities was almost over, 90% evidence had been collected, and a chargesheet would soon be submitted in the court.

The case involves embezzlement of at least ₹21 crore from various accounts in the bank, including 14 accounts of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. The fraud was unveiled in November 2022 during a bank audit.

The accused, a former senior manager of the Link Road branch of the bank who was working at the Eranhipalam branch at the time of detecting the fraud, allegedly transferred funds from some of the lesser active accounts in the bank into those of his relatives and his own account later. He was arrested in December and let out on bail in February.

Initially, it was the Kozhikode Town Police that started the investigation into the case acting on a complaint registered by the Kozhikode Corporation. It was then transferred to the District Crime Branch and later the State Crime Branch (financial fraud section). Though the Central Bureau of Investigation had collected details about the fraud, it is yet to take over the case.

Mr. Ahamed said that the Corporation’s account in PNB would now be shifted to the State Bank of India. Though Mayor Beena Philip had earlier declared that the accounts would be transferred, it was kept on hold because the interest payment was pending.

