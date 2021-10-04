Kozhikode Corporation gears up for reopening of schools

Mass cleaning drive to be held from October 8

The Education Standing Committee of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is in a race against time, with schools reopening on November 1. The Committee, chaired by Rekha.C, the youngest standing committee chairperson of the Corporation, has several apprehensions and hurdles before it, to equip schools in the city for the D-Day.

Schools, which remained closed for around two years, need thorough repair and cleaning before they can accommodate students. Councillor N.C. Moyinkutty had recently pointed out in a council meeting that it was not just broken benches and desks, but schools required a lot more infrastructural changes. School buses that had been out of service for two years may have rusted and may have damaged batteries, he pointed out.

On the other hand, the ‘Praveshanotsavam’ may have to be held for second standard students as well, along with first standard students. This is because second standard students are also coming to the school for the first time as they had completed a whole academic year online.

However, many parents do not want to send their wards to school for the fear of the pandemic.

“It is not just troll material. There are actually chances of little children, especially ones in the lower primary classes, exchanging their masks. They do not know how dangerous it is,” said Ms. Rekha, getting ready for a mass cleaning drive at the schools from October 8 onwards.

A meeting of officials concerned and trade unions convened by the Mayor is to be held on Tuesday to discuss the requirements for school reopening.