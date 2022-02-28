Kozhikode Corporation forms holiday squad

To stop illegal constructions in the city during holidays

The Kozhikode Corporation has constituted a holiday squad to prevent unauthorised constructions during holidays. One overseer each has been assigned for holidays in March. Satheesh (99464-15162) will be on duty on March 1, while Divya P. (95624-50093) will be in charge on March 6. Ashiq (8086-81622) on March 12, Sajith (97444 66467) on March 13, Vijayakumar (62821 09154) on March 20, and Mohammed Iqbal (99464 15162) on March 27 are the others on holiday duty. The public have been requested to inform these officials if they come across unauthorised constructions on holidays. They can alternatively contact the office on 0495-2362115, a release said.