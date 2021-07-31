Kozhikode Corporation forms administrative reforms committee

Kozhikode

31 July 2021 18:03 IST

It will redefine the activities and services of the civic body

In a historic decision, the Kozhikode Corporation Council on Friday formed an Administrative Reforms Committee to redefine the activities and services of the civic body.

The committee consists of the Corporation Secretary (convenor), Deputy Secretary, a representative each from the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIMK) and Institute of Management in Government (IMG). Besides, a host of retired officials of the corporation such as former Deputy Secretary Abdul Jabbar, former Planning Officer N.V. Sujith, former Town Planner S. Jayan and former engineer Mohammed Asharaf are part of the committee.

Introducing the committee, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed expressed hope that the long-awaited panel would change the way the civic body functions, making the works easier, smoother, and more transparent. The committee will hear the problems of employees, reorganise sections, and create an environment where employees can work freely, he said.

“Renovating the office is not necessary. But we need to renovate our services,” the Deputy Mayor said, adding that the inclusion of retired officials would make work easier for the committee.

Mayor Beena Philip said the committee could start functioning at the earliest and submit a report within three months on the changes that need to be implemented.

Meanwhile, the corporation formulated a by-law amendment committee that works towards making necessary changes to the by-law that governs council proceedings. The Corporation Secretary is the convenor of the committee, while standing committee chairpersons P. Divakaran and P.K. Nasar, councillors M.P. Suresh, Jamsheer, N.C. Moyinkutty, K.C. Shobhita, K. Moideen Koya, T. Rinish, and the Mayor’s personal assistant V.P. Unnikrishnan are the members.

The corporation also re-constituted its procurement committee and social audit team on Friday. The procurement committee is in charge of purchasing everything in connection with various projects of the corporation, while the social audit team will ensure that all purchases are in order. The procurement committee chaired by the Mayor consists of Deputy Mayor as vice chairman and secretary as convenor, besides standing committee chairpersons, all implementing officers, and social audit team as members. The social audit team consists of former Additional District Magistrate N. Premachandran, former Superintending Engineer Mohammed Asharaf, former Junior Research Officer M. Muralidharan, former physical education teacher Chinnamma, and advocates M.K. Dineshan and A.V.Anwar.