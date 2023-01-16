Kozhikode Corporation expert in organising scams, says V.D. Satheeshan

January 16, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan has come down heavily on the administration of the Kozhikode Corporation for its attempts to “impose” the setting up of sewage treatment plants at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu. Inaugurating the Corporation office blockade by the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the alleged corruption in the civic body on Monday, he said the Corporation authorities were experts in organising scams scientifically and that the people of the city were ashamed of them.

“The Corporation’s contracts are reserved for CPI(M) followers and their dependents. One man could not have carried out the fund embezzlement from Punjab National Bank accounts,” said Mr. Satheeshan, demanding a comprehensive inquiry to bring out the real culprits who pulled the strings. He alleged that several Corporation officials and CPI(M) workers were involved in various scams.

The protest began around 9 a.m. as the UDF workers blocked all the gates of the Corporation office. The workers from Kozhikode North and Elathur constituencies assembled on League House premises while those from Kozhikode South and Beypore constituencies assembled on the old telegraph office premises. They marched to the Corporation office and organised a blockade that continued till noon. The Corporation employees could not enter the building and hence the operations of the civic body were completely suspended till noon.

UDF district chairman K. Balanarayanan presided over the protest while District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar delivered the keynote address. UDF district convenor M.A. Razak, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary P.M. Niyas, National Students’ Union of India general secretary K.M. Abhijit and other leaders were present.