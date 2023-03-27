Kozhikode Corporation earmarks ₹65.92 crore for AZHAK Phase-II

March 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to strengthen its hygiene protocol — AZHAK (A mass initiative for zero waste, uplifting happiness index and attitudinal change in waste management in Kozhikode) — by rolling out several new projects.

Having completed the first phase of the flagship project through the introduction of waste collection and segregation system in all 75 wards and deploying the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) for the purpose, the civic body has set aside ₹65.92 crore for the second phase of the project.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said in his Budget speech recently that a special project would be implemented to keep the Kozhikode beach clean. A special group of HKS members will be deployed at the beach for the purpose, while the Corporation also intends to garner the support of various government departments for the initiative.

A micro composting centre (MCC) is in the pipeline for disposal of organic waste. The project to ensure source-level management of organic waste is not yet complete in the city. The windrow composting unit at Njeliyanparamba has generated over 12,000 tonnes of manure in 2022 and hence, more machines will be set up there to speed up the process.

Separate projects are being planned for processing of biomedical waste and e-waste. Meanwhile, the Corporation plans to introduce five e-autos in the vegetable market on pilot basis as part of its efforts to promote ecofriendly transportation. There is also a plan to purchase e-autos in all the 75 wards for goods transportation.

Four more material recovery facilities (MRF) are in the pipeline, while 100 resource persons are to be trained to ensure the smooth progress of the AZHAK campaign.

The Corporation has set aside ₹75 lakh for purchasing vehicles for non-biodegradable waste transportation, ₹40 lakh for uniforms and other equipment for HKS members, ₹2 crore to set up material collection facility in every ward, another ₹2 crore to renovate the existing ones and get new machinery, ₹9 crore for other machinery, ₹2 crore for AZHAK training and ₹50 lakh for awareness programmes. An amount of ₹5 crore has been set aside to provide subsidies for source-level waste management equipment.