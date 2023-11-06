HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Corporation devises plans to uphold ‘City of Literature’ tag

Formal declaration will be made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January

November 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning several activities over the next two years to establish its new status as the Unesco ‘City of Literature’. Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Monday that programmes would be held in four phases with public cooperation and inclusion.

The first and second phases include branding, finding spaces for literary discussions, and ensuring public participation in literary activities. The third and fourth phases will include infrastructure development to suit the literary ecosystem.

There are plans to convert several places in the heart of the city such as Mananchira, beach, Kuittichira, Tali temple, and Lions Park into literary spaces. A literature museum, reading street, Malabar Literary Circuit, and a revival of the ‘Kolaya’ culture (in which people used to discuss books on verandahs), besides independent reading corners are in the pipeline.

Membership programmes for reading enthusiasts, diasporic children’s parliament, literary competitions, writing workshops, book fests accessible to common people, visits to home libraries, and travelling book exhibitions are being planned to promote reading habit.

As part of efforts to protect the cultural assets that have served as catalysts for the literary heritage of the city, cultural traditions will be revived. Regional traditions will be documented. A union of literary and environmental organisations is also planned.

Kozhikode will cooperate with other creative cities across the world to organise cultural and literary exchange programmes, literature festivals, and writer-in-residence programmes, besides participating in international book festivals.

“This is not the sole responsibility of the Corporation. The whole city needs to be part of the activities,” said the Mayor, while acknowledging the role of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) in achieving the ‘City of Literature’ status.

Mohammed Firoz, head of the department of Architecture and Planning at NIT-C, said the complete research and documentation of the bid for Creative City status for Kozhikode, was done by a bunch of students from the institution.

The Corporation has earmarked ₹1 crore for follow-up activities. The formal declaration of the status will be made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will receive the Diamond Jubilee Award of the Corporation and release the ‘City of Literature’ logo in the coming days.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.