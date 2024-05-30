ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation crematorium under renovation to be opened by August, says Deputy Mayor

Updated - May 30, 2024 12:14 am IST

Published - May 30, 2024 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

Opposition councillors allege that renovation work has reached nowhere, and there is no prospect of reopening the facility; civic body urged to fix a date for its reopening

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation crematorium on IG Road, which is being renovated, will be opened before August this year, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed has said.

Earlier, Opposition councillors K.C. Shobhitha, K. Moideen Koya, and Navya Haridas had alleged that the renovation work had reached nowhere, and that there was no prospect of reopening the facility in the near future. Congress councillor P.N. Ajitha urged the Corporation to fix a date for its reopening as the renovation work had begun more than three years ago.

“The works of the crematorium are being closely monitored. The civil works being undertaken by Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society are 90% complete, while the installation of furnaces by another agency is progressing well,” the Deputy Mayor said. The renovated crematorium will have three gas furnaces and three electric furnaces, besides the traditional wood furnaces.

Earlier at the Corporation council meeting, the Opposition questioned the need for Mayor’s prior approval for the project for repair of tress at trenching yard in Njeliyanparama. They questioned the project cost of ₹1.70 crore and asked why it should be repaired now as the facility was part of a forthcoming mega project.

After some heated arguments, Mayor Beena Philip, who chaired the meeting, said the mega project would take time to materialise, and that waiting for it would aggravate issues at the trenching yard, especially since the accumulated waste could pollute water in the surrounding areas with the onset of the monsoon.

The Opposition councillors also refused to support another prior approval of the Mayor, in which she sanctioned funds for the Children’s Haritha Sabha held in November 2023. The council approved it through voting though.

