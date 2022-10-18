Kozhikode Corporation Council witnesses heated discussion on STPs again

Councillor questions proposal to extend contract with construction agency for building plants at Avikkal Thodu and Kothi; demand to withdraw detailed project report

The sewage treatment plant (STP) project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was once again a reason for heated discussions at the Kozhikode Corporation council meeting on Tuesday.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita was the one to set the ball rolling with an adjournment motion demanding that the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Ram Biologicals for the STP at Avikkal Thodu be cancelled as the agency had been blacklisted by the Suchitwa Mission. She also demanded that complaints against protesters at Avikkal be withdrawn.

However, Mayor Beena Philip denied permission to present the motion on that ground that Ram Biologicals had not made any mistakes in the DPR for the STP, and that the Corporation could not be judgmental.

Later, Vellayil councillor Soufiya Aneesh questioned an item on the agenda that proposed to extend the contract with Zimak Hitech Products for another nine months for the construction of plants at Avikkal Thodu and Kothi considering their inability to commence the project owing to public protest. Ms. Soufiya said the extension was pointless as it was impossible for the Corporation to carry out the construction in the face of vehement opposition from local residents.

Ms. Shobhita said the Corporation had received a directive from the AMRUT Mission to relocate the plant, which was allegedly not communicated to the council. However, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini explained that the AMRUT Mission only enquired about the feasibility of relocating the project, to which the Corporation replied that it was not practical.

The Opposition councillors also questioned the proposal by the Kerala Water authority (KWA) to raise the estimated expense for the STP at Sarovaram to ₹160 crore, which was 40% more than the initial estimate of ₹110 crore. KWA officials explained that it was only a rough estimate, and that ₹30 crore was being set aside for the maintenance of the plant for the initial 10 years.