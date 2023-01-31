Kozhikode Corporation Council passes 103 tenders in a row

January 31, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is on a roll passing tenders for public work projects before the end of the financial year. After a special council meeting in December when it passed a record 301 tenders in a row, the council met again on Tuesday to pass 103 tenders.

Mayor Beena Philip, who chaired the meeting, explained that it was necessary for the tenders to be expedited owing to delay caused by a new software and the time taken to adapt to it. The shift to the new software, ‘Price 3’, had adversely impacted the smooth execution of works in the Corporation.

Meanwhile, a special council meeting on Tuesday was devoid of any incidents despite Monday’s drama in connection with the sewage treatment plants at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu. A section of the media had reported that the Mayor had confirmed that the projects were being dropped following public protest. However, the Mayor, in an express press conference, maintained that her words were misconstrued by the media. She said the projects were only being transferred from AMRUT-1 to AMRUT-2 and not being shelved.

However, no further discussions on the topic were held at the special council meeting on Tuesday. Instead, the issue will be put to discussion at a forthcoming usual meeting of the council.