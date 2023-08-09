August 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation decided to make an appeal to higher officials in the police and Excise to control drug and alcohol abuse in the city.

LJD councillor N.C. Mouinkutty in a submission at the council meeting on Wednesday highlighted the anti-social activities taking place on Kaloor Road near Mankavu in broad daylight and demanded immediate action to cleanse the area. “The region has become a supermarket of drugs and alcohol and is open from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.,” the councillor said, adding that the police and excise were of little help.

Congress Councillor M.C. Sudhamani said that uninhabited houses were the nerve centres of illegal drug trade in most parts of the city. CPI(M) councillors C.P. Sulaiman and T.K. Chandran pointed out a few hotspots while another CPI(M) councillor C.M. Jamsheer demanded amendment of existing laws to give them more teeth against drug peddlers. The Mayor cited the need to encourage parents of youngsters to report their crimes so that they could be provided scientific rehabilitation.

Congress Councillor S.K. Aboobakker complained that the Corporation has not been able to provide enough members to the Haritha Karma Sena, which was affecting the collection of biodegradable as well as non-biodegradable waste in most wards. Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree pointed out the need to encourage people to take care of their own organic waste and bring down the production of waste in every ward. She said that the mass leave of absence by Haritha Karma Sena members was the root cause of the issues.

The agenda seeking the council’s permission to allot a room in Panniyankara fish market was questioned by the opposition. T.K. Siddique, the beneficiary of the room had occupied it for several years without any license, following which the Corporation had served him notice and eventually sealed the room. However, he secured a favourable verdict from the High Court, which issued an injunction order on the Corporation’s action. Subsequently, the Court directed the Corporation to levy the dues if any and give him the room back. The opposition questioned why the Corporation had not gone for a higher appeal in the case.

Earlier, the Mayor denied permission to T. Rinish of the BJP and K.C. Shobhita of Congress to present adjournment motions on the topic of non-availability of goods in Supplyco stores, on the ground that the motions did not have an emergency nature.

