Kozhikode Corporation Council approves GIS-based master plan under Amrut scheme

October 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Tuesday approved the master plan based on geographic information system (GIS) for the city under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme.

The master plan that was published online a few months ago had received 257 suggestions from the public. As many as 38 persons demanded direct hearing of their views. The master plan was revised taking all suggestions into consideration and was approved by the master plan committee before being brought up for the council’s approval.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, who chaired the session, denied permission to present two adjournment motions on the grounds that they were irrelevant. The motion that was to be presented by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) councillor K. Moideen Koya was on the State government’s allotment of development funds to the civic body, while T. Rinish of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had questioned the Corporation’s action on the alleged lack of stability of the apartment complex at Kalluthankadavu. Mr. Ahamed said the issue at Kalluthankadavu had been resolved.

The council also approved the revised property tax structure based on the Government Order to fix the lowest and highest tax limits for each property. The UDF councillors furnished a dissent note on the tax structure and demanded that several more categories be incorporated into the structure. The council also considered the Finance Committee’s suggestion to revise taxes making use of GIS mapping.

CPI(M) councillor T. Muraleedharan made a submission demanding action against unauthorised street vendors. He suggested that they be brought under the tax regime.

Councillor K.T. Suhsaj brought in the issue of subletting of several properties of the Corporation by those who won tender for their use. The Joint Secretary pointed out that no complaints to that effect were filed at the Corporation so far. However, the Deputy Mayor advised officials to conduct strict inspections and take appropriate action.

Congress councillor S.K. Aboobakker suggested opening of Moideen Palli Road and Mele Palayam Road for one-way traffic to avoid the regular traffic congestion in the region even while keeping S.M. Street traffic-free.

K. Moideen Koya questioned the reason for not taking the Corporation’s EMS Stadium back from Sree Gokulam FC, even after the latter’s breach of contract for the upkeep of the stadium. The Deputy Mayor answered that the current tournament at the stadium was organised by the Kerala Football Association, and that the FC was allowed to use the stadium as its home ground considering its good track record in sports.