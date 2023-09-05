Kozhikode Corporation Council approves DPR for renovation of Central Market

September 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation Council has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation of the Central Market in the city. The DPR prepared by ‘Space Art’ was submitted at the council meeting on Tuesday.

The renovation of the Central Market, which mainly features the main fish market of the city, is being carried out at a cost of ₹55.17 crore, of which the Fisheries department will provide ₹50 crore while the Corporation is to source the remaining fund. The renovation includes construction of a three-storey building on the available plot of land, retaining the purpose of the present market while adding a touch of modernity.

The ground floor will house the wholesale market, some retail shops and parking facility while the basement will be completely dedicated to two-wheeler and car parking. The first floor will house the frozen foods market, the offices of the labour unions, a 24-bed dormitory and a multifunctional hall. There will be a separate area for dry fish sale. The third floor will house a recreational area, a 48-seater seafood restaurant and food court. The third floor will mostly be a community area.

The 24,469.01 sq. ft building will have a centralised air-conditioning system to avoid fish smell permeating in the building. The construction will be carried out in a phased manner and all the traders engaged in business at the market at present will be accommodated in the new building.

Since the DPR has been approved by the council, it will be sent for administrative and technical sanction, after which it will be forwarded to the Central government through the Fisheries department.

The council also passed the projects that are to be carried out using the health grant awarded by the 15th Finance Commission, despite strong demand from the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors that the agenda be postponed to the next council meeting. The project includes purchase of lab equipment, enabling lab facility, salary for lab technicians, facility for transportation of samples, and training of lab technicians and field staff in several health centres under the Corporation. The UDF councillors staged a walk-out after their demand was denied by Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahamed who chaired the session.

