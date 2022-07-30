Kozhikode Corporation comes up with videos to create awareness on STPs

July 30, 2022 19:09 IST

To address plants’ importance in ensuring clean water availability

The Kozhikode Corporation has prepared several videos to spread awareness about Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) among the public in the city in the backdrop of the ongoing protests at Avikkal Thodu and Kothi against the proposed STPs.

A 10-minute video gives a comprehensive explanation on STPs and how important they are to ensure the availability of clean water. Another four-minute video addresses the issues raised by the people of Avikkal Thodu and Kothi, intending to clear the misconceptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Heated debate on STP rocks Kozhikode Corporation Council again

“These videos are not solely for Kothi and Avikkal Thodu. We plan more STPs in other parts of the city, and the videos would come in handy,” said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation.

The Corporation has already raised an allegation that the protest committee at Avikkal Thodu was spreading panic among the local people by circulating wrong information through distorted videos. The Corporation's four-minute video plans to counter these arguments by showcasing the STP at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, which uses the same Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology intended for the Avikkal Thodu and Kothi STPs.

Along with the videos, the Corporation plans to circulate leaflets answering all the questions that have been raised by the local people.