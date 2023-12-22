Kozhikode Corporation comes up with draft project plan worth ₹146 crore

December 22, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special council meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation on Wednesday approved and decided to forward to the grama sabhas a draft of the annual project plan for the financial year 2024-25 worth ₹146.2 crore.

The spillover of ₹20 crore from the previous financial year has also been included in the total amount of which ₹130.9 crore is from the plan fund, while ₹15 crore is maintenance grant. The proposals in the draft will be discussed at grama sabhas being held across the city till December 28 and will then be taken up at the development seminar.

An amount of ₹22.9 crore has been earmarked for housing in the draft plan, while ₹16.16 crore has been set apart for road maintenance. Sizeable sums have been allocated for poverty alleviation (₹13.5 crore), gender development (₹10.4 crore) and scheduled caste and tribe development (₹9.95 crore).

A proposal to levy user fee for use of marked parking spaces on 18 major roads in the city including Link Road and Beach Road is a major component of the draft plan. Though the UDF opposed the move, the Mayor maintained that levying user fee would prevent people from leaving vehicles at one spot for days. There are proposals to set up clock towers at important centres and sign boards marking major places in the city for the convenience of visitors.

The other major proposals in the draft plan include happiness centres, open gymnasium in public spaces, a theme park made of waste materials at Njeliyanparamba, manufacture of tiles and bricks from plastic waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena, converting Comtrust weaving factory into a cultural centre to conserve its heritage, facility for daily cultural programmes at Mananchira and S.M. Street, WiFi in public spaces, beautification of walkways, sports academy, open gymnasium at government schools, senior citizens’ vocational centres at Pakalveedu, and a fashion apparel design unit.

E-bikes for transport of waste, a centre for promotion of traditional arts at Anakkulam, a modern slaughter house and meat processing unit, burial ground for animals, formation of disaster management force in every ward, shelter homes for transgenders, mobile therapy unit for differently abled children, breast feeding centres, libraries and self-defence training for women, reconstruction of Tagore Hall and gender help desk are among the other proposals.

