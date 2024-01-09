GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode Corporation claims smooth transition to K-Smart

Most services including birth, death, marriage registrations and building permits are available online through the software

January 09, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation claims to have had a smooth transition into the K-Smart software that was recently introduced in local bodies across the State, offering most of their services online. At a time when most local bodies were not prepared for the transition, the Kozhikode Corporation digitised most of the data well in advance.

“Except for property tax, plans, and rent, we have brought everything under K-Smart. Even these will be included in a short while,” said Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini.

On Monday, the Corporation issued the first building permit under K-Smart in the State. “It was processed within hours after the application was submitted,” the Secretary said. On Saturday, the civic body issued the first birth and death certificates through K-Smart, besides issuing the first marriage certificate through EKYC. “The marriage registration was the first of its kind in the State,” Ms. Bini said, adding that the bride and groom can access the certificate online.

The Corporation has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth transition to K-Smart for its employees as well as the public. Desktop computers with Internet access have been set up on all desks. The mapping of employees’ details into the software was done days before the transition.

“Henceforth, we shall not entertain any handwritten or manually submitted complaints. Everything needs to be submitted through the software. As for property tax, we have already closed down the Sanchaya software used for it,” said Ms. Bini. The K-Smart software will undergo regular updates, she added.

A facilitation centre has been opened at the Corporation office to help the public during the initial stages of the transition.

The centre will be open for around 20 days. The public can also avail services through Akshaya e-centres.

A K-Smart mobile application has been launched for easy access to the software.

