Kozhikode Corporation calls for setting up a virology lab in district

Civic body to take action against private hospitals carrying out unauthorised construction on their premises

With Nipah reappearing in the district, the Kozhikode Corporation has unanimously demanded that the State government open a virology lab here.

Mayor Beena Philip, in an adjournment motion, made the demand at the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday while Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita demanded that the government stick to its word and make the lab a reality.

“The World Health Organisation had suggested that a lab be opened here after the first Nipah outbreak. The Chief Minister had announced in February 2019 that the work had begun and later announced that a virology institute had started functioning. But, that was only on paper,” said Ms. Shobhita. She blamed the Health Department for its “negligence” in setting up a virology lab even when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sanctioned ₹5 crore for it.

However, the Mayor said setting up a laboratory required a lot of ground work and research. Congress councillor P.N. Ajitha, a doctor by profession, said the microbiologists at the Government Medical College Hospital were top-notch professionals and needed only a little training to handle a virology lab.

The council also decided to take action against private hospitals in the city for using COVID-19 as a cover to carry out unauthorised constructions on their premises. Congress councillor M.C. Sudhamani, in a submission, pointed out that the hospitals were not following safety precautions and did not have the permission of the civic body to carry out most constructions. The Mayor asked the Superintending Engineer to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report at the next meeting.

Meanwhile, the council postponed an agenda based on a letter from the Deputy Director of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) demanding that the civic body take complete responsibility of sanitation workers who were braving COVID-19 to do their duty. The demand is to provide an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh for every sanitation worker in the event of death by COVID-19 and to take care of all treatment expenses besides giving a monthly incentive for health care and safety equipment. The Mayor said it was an expensive proposal and the council needed to study it thoroughly before implementing.