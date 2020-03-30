Kozhikode Corporation budget focuses on completion of projects

The last budget of the present Council of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation presented by Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak on Monday focuses mainly on completion of projects under the AMRUT scheme and ensuring total cleanliness of the city in keeping with the Pollution Control Board award for cleanest city in the State the previous year.

The budget proposes a revenue of ₹703.44 crore in the financial year 2020-21 and an expenditure of ₹ 667.83 crore with a surplus of ₹35.61 crore.

The Corporation expects revenue from property and building tax, rent from its assets and trade licences. While a major chunk of its own fund will go into repair of roads, buildings, maintenance of assets and sanitation, projects under AMRUT and PMAY-LIFE consume most of the capital expenses. An amount of ₹152.31 crore has been set aside for the projects under AMRUT while ₹52 crore has been allocated for the housing scheme for the homeless in the city.

In her budget speech, Ms. Darshak, also the finance standing committee chairperson, took pride in the successful execution of the apartment project for the slum-dwellers of Kalluthankadavu.

The budget gives special attention to modernisation of the Corporation office, which is a major step in procuring an ISO certification. As part of it, processing of property and professional tax, trade licenses and rent on land will be made online. The bill collectors will use swiping machines.

On the sanitation front, the construction of material recovery facilities, waste recycling plants and Sewage treatment plants get prominence. Two new super MRFs (material recycling facilities) will be set up at Beypore and Njeliyanparamba in the coming year besides six pre-fab MRFs that will be portable.

All health inspectors will get two-wheelers which would make their job much easier, while all health circles will get an electric autorikshaw to replace the push carts used by contingent workers.

Two solid waste treatment plants at the Government Medical College are expected to be commissioned in August while the Corporation will seek fund from KIIFB for the proposed plant at Sarovaram.

While the foot-overbridge near the mofussil bus stand is nearing completion, a similar one is planned at Mananchira too. A new She Lodge near the railway station, developing EMS Stadium to suit IPL matches and developing 12 government schools to international standards are some of the other highlights of the budget.

Ms. Darshak concluded her speech with a plan to link Kozhikode with Sines in Portugal through a Twin City project.

Session held in city hall

For the first time in its four decades of history, the budget session of the Kozhikode corporation was held outside its premises. The session, which was restricted to one hour as per the government guidelines in the backdrop of the lock down, was held at Tagore Centenary Hall in the city, so that the participants could sit at the prescribed distance. Even the standing committee chairpersons, were seated on the stage at around 1.5 metre distance. Sanitisers and masks were provided to all at the entrance.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor could not complete the speech due to the time limit. The budget, which is usually discussed for two days in the council before being passed, was passed instantaneously this time, without any discussions.