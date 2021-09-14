Kozhikode Corporation begins revision of town planning scheme

Survey being conducted to identify required changes in wards

The Kozhikode Corporation is revising its Detailed Town Planning (DTP) scheme that determines the norms for development in each ward. This is the first time in 40 years that the Corporation is introducing variations to the DTP scheme, much to the relief of architects and planners in the city, who have been troubled by the differences between the City Master Plan and the DTP scheme. The Corporation passed the Master Plan that encompasses all the 75 wards along with Ramanattukara and Feroke municipalities and Olavanna panchayat in 2017.

“There are several changes needed in the DTP scheme, in accordance with the changed times. We have kick-started the change, ward by ward,” said Krishna Kumari, town planning standing committee chairperson.

It was criticism raised by councillor K. Moideen Koya at a recent meeting of the Corporation Council that sped up the process of revising the DTP scheme. As a first step, the town planning standing committee had convened a meeting of councillors from the wards of Palayam, Valiyangadi, Kuttichira, Chalappuram, Moonnalungal and Nadakkavu to discuss the changes required.

“Our regional town planners are quite equipped. They are conducting a survey to identify the required variations in all the wards. However, public opinion is also important and hence, there will be several rounds of discussions with the ward councillors, before anything is finalised,” said Ms. Kumari.

The changes in the DTP scheme are being made considering the requirements for the next 25 years. “We are also taking into consideration the protection of some of our heritage monuments,” she said, adding that the variations would be presented before the council for approval within a few months.