Kozhikode Corporation asks State government to return funds

07 December 2021 00:48 IST

The Kozhikode Corporation has demanded that the State government release more than ₹17.73 crore withdrawn from the civic body’s treasury account in March 2021 without notice.

In a memorandum submitted to Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday, the Mayor pointed out that the money withdrawn was part of the Corporation’s pension fund, contingent pension account and special fund. It was to be distributed among employees and contractors, failing which several projects of the civic body were at a standstill, said the Mayor. A sum of ₹15.64 crore had been deposited by the Corporation in the treasury for constructing apartment complexes for Scheduled Castes. The State had approved the project before the funds were withdrawn, leaving the Corporation in the lurch.

The Corporation has also requested the Minister to convert the PWD fund of ₹4.6 crore for the Mankavu-Methottuthazham Road into the Corporation fund as the civic body was unable to use it at present. The other demands include the allotment of pension arrears to employees who retired from the Corporation, creation of additional posts in the health wing to cater to wards added in 2010, and the setting up of separate mechanical engineering and electrical wings in the civic body.

