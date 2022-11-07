Kozhikode Corporation approves revised annual plan

Opposition parties stage a walkout; a portion of additional allocation from govt. to be used for Corporation office renovation

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 07, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation council on Monday approved its revised annual plan, while the Opposition Congress and BJP members walked out of the meeting alleging that they were not consulted before revising or adding the projects.

As per the revised allocation from the Department of Local Self-Governments, the Corporation has got an additional ₹16 crore. The annual pan fund is now ₹91.75 crore. Some of the previously proposed projects were altered, some modified, and some new ones were added to make use of this amount by March 31. Mayor Beena Philip told the council that the standing committees on finance, development, welfare, health, public works, sports and education, and town planning had discussed these projects.

Twenty per cent of the additionally allocated funds would be utilised for projects under the LIFE Mission, 10% for those for women, and 5% for children and differently abled people. Money would be set aside for completion of renovation of the Corporation office and the jubilee hall at Kandankulam and construction of a community hall at Kovoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly added projects included ₹1 crore for repair of houses of people who were included in the list of extremely poor beneficiaries, ₹90 lakh for constructing modern toilets in three girls’ schools, ₹68 lakh for modernisation of cradles in anganwadis, ₹60 lakh for facilities for senior citizens at 40 locations, and ₹50 lakh for setting up gymnastics facilities for women.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Opposition councillors, however, claimed they were not given enough time to go through the proposals. Councillors including K.C. Shobhitha (Congress), K. Moideen Koya (Indian Union Muslim League), and T. Raneesh and Navya Haridas (BJP), pointed out that the revised projects could not be discussed in such a short notice. Some other councillors also questioned the logic behind some of the projects. The Opposition bloc then walked out of the council. The revised annual plan was approved without the support of the Opposition parties later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
local authority

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app