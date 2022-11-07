Kozhikode Corporation approves revised annual plan

Opposition parties stage a walkout; a portion of additional allocation from govt. to be used for Corporation office renovation

The Kozhikode Corporation council on Monday approved its revised annual plan, while the Opposition Congress and BJP members walked out of the meeting alleging that they were not consulted before revising or adding the projects.

As per the revised allocation from the Department of Local Self-Governments, the Corporation has got an additional ₹16 crore. The annual pan fund is now ₹91.75 crore. Some of the previously proposed projects were altered, some modified, and some new ones were added to make use of this amount by March 31. Mayor Beena Philip told the council that the standing committees on finance, development, welfare, health, public works, sports and education, and town planning had discussed these projects.

Twenty per cent of the additionally allocated funds would be utilised for projects under the LIFE Mission, 10% for those for women, and 5% for children and differently abled people. Money would be set aside for completion of renovation of the Corporation office and the jubilee hall at Kandankulam and construction of a community hall at Kovoor.

The newly added projects included ₹1 crore for repair of houses of people who were included in the list of extremely poor beneficiaries, ₹90 lakh for constructing modern toilets in three girls’ schools, ₹68 lakh for modernisation of cradles in anganwadis, ₹60 lakh for facilities for senior citizens at 40 locations, and ₹50 lakh for setting up gymnastics facilities for women.

Opposition councillors, however, claimed they were not given enough time to go through the proposals. Councillors including K.C. Shobhitha (Congress), K. Moideen Koya (Indian Union Muslim League), and T. Raneesh and Navya Haridas (BJP), pointed out that the revised projects could not be discussed in such a short notice. Some other councillors also questioned the logic behind some of the projects. The Opposition bloc then walked out of the council. The revised annual plan was approved without the support of the Opposition parties later.