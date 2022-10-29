Kozhikode Corporation approves draft GIS-based master plan

Plan revised to incorporate AMRUT standards; key areas of the city to be developed to accommodate the transit needs of the public

Plan revised to incorporate AMRUT standards; key areas of the city to be developed to accommodate the transit needs of the public

The Kozhikode Corporation Council approved the draft masterplan based on geographic information system (GIS) for Kozhikode city following guidelines prescribed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) on Saturday.

The master plan would be submitted to the State government for approval and would be published after two months during which necessary changes would be made in consultation with councillors, said Deputy Town Planner P. Gireesh Kumar while presenting the plan.

The Corporation had published the Kozhikode urban area master plan in 2017, which includes development plans for Ramanattukara and Feroke municipalities and Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats. However, the new master plan includes only the area that comes under the Corporation and has been revised to incorporate AMRUT standards and hence is slightly different from the previous ones. Mr. Kumar said publishing the master plan was necessary to access the last instalment of funds under AMRUT.

One of the major changes that has been included in the revised plan is transit-oriented development under which key areas of the city are being developed to accommodate the transit needs of the public. Some new roads, including a two-tier road from the beach to Kalluthankadavu as well as one model road in each ward, will be developed as part of the plan.

Mr. Kumar said more than 70% of the available land in the city were residential areas, and the percentage of land used for other purposes such as commercial spaces, tourist spots, and open spaces, was comparatively low. The distribution of land does not suit AMRUT standards and hence some re-arrangements need to be made. They include developing more commercial spaces and tourist locations.

In the presentation, he listed some of the development prospects on both fronts. On the other hand, the city had enough waterbodies and open spaces to suit AMRUT standards, he added.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed chaired the Council meeting.