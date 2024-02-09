ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation approves draft bylaw for septage management

February 09, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation council approved a draft bylaw for septage management and maintenance in the city. An emergency meeting of the council on Friday identified the need for strong laws to ensure that the liquid waste in the city is treated properly and the beneficiaries get timely services and to ensure constant monitoring of the system.

Opposition councillors raised concerns about abruptness of the bylaw and demanded time to study it. However, the Mayor assured them that the bylaw would be properly discussed, analysed, and revised if necessary before it was passed.

The council also passed the revised property tax structure as it has not been questioned since its publication on December 3, 2023. The council decided to float tender for basic monthly licence fee and deposit to manage four ‘Take a Break’ buildings, at Malaparamba, Kaloor Road, Second Railway Gate and P.T. Usha Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US