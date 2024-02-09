Kozhikode Corporation approves draft bylaw for septage management

February 09, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation council approved a draft bylaw for septage management and maintenance in the city. An emergency meeting of the council on Friday identified the need for strong laws to ensure that the liquid waste in the city is treated properly and the beneficiaries get timely services and to ensure constant monitoring of the system.

Opposition councillors raised concerns about abruptness of the bylaw and demanded time to study it. However, the Mayor assured them that the bylaw would be properly discussed, analysed, and revised if necessary before it was passed.

The council also passed the revised property tax structure as it has not been questioned since its publication on December 3, 2023. The council decided to float tender for basic monthly licence fee and deposit to manage four ‘Take a Break’ buildings, at Malaparamba, Kaloor Road, Second Railway Gate and P.T. Usha Road.