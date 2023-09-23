Kozhikode Corporation and Maritime Board sign pact for building parking facility on beach

September 23, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Maritime Board and the Kozhikode Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday for the construction of the lorry and car parking facility on Kozhikode beach. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the project virtually while Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini and Port Officer Sejo Gordius signed the MoU as Chief Executive Officers of the Corporation and the Maritime Board respectively.

The 4.22 acres near the Lions Park on the beach is being developed as the parking area. The cost of the project will be shared equally by the Corporation and the Board as will be the profit. The construction is expected to be completed in around six months.

This will be the first car parking facility on the beach in the district. The area designed by the Cyber Traffic wing will have a facility to park 700 cars at a time. It will also have an electric charging station, facility for the differently abled to park their vehicles besides food court. A similar facility is being set up at Konad beach where around 200 lorries could be parked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT