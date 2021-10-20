Kozhikode Corporation adopts green protocol

KOZHIKODE

20 October 2021 20:15 IST

Door-to-door waste collection process to be implemented in city within six months

A meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation Council on Wednesday approved the final draft of the sanitation guidelines in connection with the ‘People’s mission to make Kozhikode green and beautiful’.

Previously, the council had unanimously adopted a hygiene protocol and action plans. The final draft was approved after detailed discussions and soliciting public opinion.

The meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Wednesday afternoon also decided to increase the number of sectors from 33 to 51. However, the protocol will be implemented after government approval.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to announce the plan in November. In the first phase, the protocol will be implemented in various areas within three years. To implement the guidelines, the maiden meeting of the corporation-level committee, to be chaired by the Mayor, will be convened on Thursday.

It was also decided that the ward-level committees chaired by councillors would be formed before October 25. Also, technical committees will be constituted by November.

Some projects targeted by the protocol are houses and institutions, which will be graded in terms of cleanliness. All existing toilets will be functional within two months.

A door-to-door waste collection process will be implemented within six months. The Conolly canal, named after the former Collector of Malabar, Henry Valentine Conolly, will be cleaned.

A master plan will be prepared within a year for the drainage system, and an incinerator will be set up.

The others projects include the establishment of a slaughterhouse within three years, upgrading of fish markets in two years, and the implementation of a special theme and design for roadside eateries (Thattukada) in two years.

Explaining the guidelines, health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said cleanliness should become a habit of the city. On September 15, she had tabled in the council the draft protocol aimed at implementing an action plans.

Leader of the Opposition in the council and Congress member K.C. Shobitha demanded the constitution of a special team to take action against those who litter garbage in public places as and pollute beaches and lakes.