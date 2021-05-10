Kozhikode Corpn.’s Oxygen Challenge evokes good response

Civic body receives around ₹50,000 in two days

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s Oxygen Challenge is getting good response from the public with the account started for the purpose receiving around ₹50,000 as contribution in just two days. The challenge was launched on Saturday with an aim to collect enough oxygen and associated equipment for domiciliary care centres, first-line treatment centres and the urban centre under the corporation. The plan is to ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders, oxygen masks, oxygen concentrator and pulse oximeters at treatment centres.

Meanwhile, CDSs of Kudumbashree in the corporation have promised to contribute 10 oxygen concentrators to the cause. One oxygen concentrator costs around ₹60,000. The equipment is not available in India and is being imported. The first of the ten concentrators was handed over to Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed by CDS chairpersons T.K. Geetha, Rajitha.O and Sheeja Vinod. The rest is to be handed over in a week.