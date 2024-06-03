Kozhikode Corpn. to cancel licence of restaurant

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to cancel the trade licence of the restaurant Amma’s Dhaba at Iringadanpalli near Kovoor in the city in connection with a recent incident in which two labourers were allegedly asphyxiated to death after entering the restaurant’s sewage tank. The Corporation has also asked the Health Officer to submit a report on the incident within a week.

Meanwhile, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation S. Jayasree said the civic body had already made arrangements to purchase two mobile septic sludge treatment plants to be used across the city, so as to avoid cleaning the tanks manually.

“The incident once again points to the need for more sewage treatment plants in the city,” she added.