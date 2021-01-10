Kozhikode Corpn. standing committee members to be elected on Monday

Kozhikode

10 January 2021 23:20 IST

Election of chairpersons on Jan. 15; CPI(M) releases list of probables

With the election of members to the eight standing committees in the Kozhikode Corporation scheduled to be held on Monday, the CPI(M), the leading party in the council, has released a list of probables for various standing committee chairpersons.

While the CPI will get one post, the other LDF constituents have not been entertained in the matter.

Interestingly, most of the probable candidates are debutants, while some are even first-time councillors.

Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed is by default the finance standing committee chairman. Health is an important area of focus for the corporation. The health standing committee will be headed by S. Jayasree, who was one of the Mayor candidates of the CPI(M). She is a retired college principal and is a first-time councillor representing the Kottooli ward.

Another debutant, Krishnakumari, a retired block development officer, who represents the Naduvattam ward of the corporation, will head the town planning standing committee, while O.P. Shijina, yet another debutant, who represents the Chettikulam ward, will head the development standing committee.

Another surprise is the selection of C. Rekha as the education and sports standing committee chairperson. Rekha, 22, who represents the Eranhipalam ward, is the youngest councillor. She is also a national-level hockey player, who has represented Kerala many a time.

The most experienced among the standing committee chairpersons is P.C. Rajan, who will head the public works standing committee. He was the development standing committee chairman in the previous council. P. Divakaran, who represents the Thiruthiyad ward, will be the welfare standing committee chairman, while P.K. Nasar of the CPI, who represents the Palayam ward, will be the tax and appeals standing committee chairman.

The formal election of chairpersons will be held on January 15.