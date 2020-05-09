Kozhikode Corpn. rolls back decision to hand over Muthalakkulam project to private firm

The Kozhikode Corporation Council has gone back on its decision to hand over the project for renovation of Muthalakkulam grounds to Salim Group and Associates. The council, in its meeting on Thursday, decided to call for applications from its empanelled architects for the project.

The project was handed over to the Salim Group in the council meeting held on November 27 despite the disapproval of Opposition councillors. Irrespective of the allegation that proper procedure was not followed during the selection of the implementing agency, the decision was forwarded to the State government for approval. The recent rollback of the decision was meant to overcome any hurdles in the future, said Corporation sources.

Now, any of the 20 empanelled architects under the Corporation can bid and submit a proposal for the ₹18.5-crore project.

Meanwhile, laundry workers who have been using the Muthalakkulam grounds for centuries for drying washed clothes had expressed concerns about the renovation project. The Mayor had assured them that the project would not be finalised without holding discussions with them.

The Muthalakkulam grounds, located in the heart of the city, has been a venue for public gatherings when it was not being used by the laundry workers. The Corporation’s plan was to construct a multi-level parking plaza underground so that GH Road, along which the ground is located, would not be congested during public gatherings.