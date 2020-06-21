Kozhikode Corpn. office to work with half the staff strength

The Kozhikode Corporation is reducing the number of staff on duty to 50% from Monday onwards based on a State government order to do so.

The change may affect the speed at which services are rendered at the civic body office, Secretary Binu Francis has said.

The changes will be in effect from June 22 to 30 and will continue if required. Half the staff will be on duty for three days continuously while the rest will take up duty for the next three days. The Secretary has asked officials who do not turn up at office to work from home and be on call during the period. During the lockdown, only staff members who had conveyance issues failed to turn up for duty. At least 80% of the staff were always on duty and hence, the officials needed to get used to the sudden change, said Mr. Francis.

The public has been requested to visit the office only if necessary and to make use of online facilities.