Kozhikode corpn. office resumes most of its services

With the State government relaxing lockdown norms further, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Office has resumed offering many of its services in full swing.

“All services, including issuing of various certificates, licences, building permits and tax payment, are now in full swing,” Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said. However, the entry remains restricted. “We advise the public to visit the office only if it is a dire situation and also to follow the COVID-19 protocol by using mask and sanitisers and ensuring physical distancing if they visit,” the official said.​

​The corporation had imposed restrictions on visitors in the last week of March during the first phase of the lockdown. Most of the services of the corporation were made available online and phone numbers of officials concerned in every section were published for the public to contact them directly if necessary. ​

​The health wing of the corporation has also started accepting fresh applications for trade licences. ​

​